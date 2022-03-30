Canada – Governments of Canada and Ontario invest to bring high-speed Internet access to more rural households

Mar 30, 2022 | International

Backgrounder

On March 29, 2022, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, along with Bob Bailey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sarnia–Lambton, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, announced the following Universal Broadband Fund and Improving Connectivity for Ontario projects

Universal Broadband Fund and Improving Connectivity for Ontario projects

Internet service provider
Combined provincial and federal funding
Communities to benefit
Estimated number of homes with increased access to high-speed Internet

Brooks Bay Cable Corporation
$4,336,765
Brooke-Alvinston, Inwood, Oakdale, Oil City, Oil Springs
341

Quadro Communications
$836,368
Birr, Clandeboye, Denfield, Lucan
132

Gosfield North Communication
$19,465,000
Pelee Island, Wheatley Harbour, Elmdale, rural areas near Tilbury
707