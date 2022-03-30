Canada – Governments of Canada and Ontario invest to bring high-speed Internet access to more rural households

Backgrounder

On March 29, 2022, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, along with Bob Bailey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sarnia–Lambton, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, announced the following Universal Broadband Fund and Improving Connectivity for Ontario projects:

Universal Broadband Fund and Improving Connectivity for Ontario projects

Internet service provider

Combined provincial and federal funding

Communities to benefit

Estimated number of homes with increased access to high-speed Internet

Brooks Bay Cable Corporation

$4,336,765

Brooke-Alvinston, Inwood, Oakdale, Oil City, Oil Springs

341

Quadro Communications

$836,368

Birr, Clandeboye, Denfield, Lucan

132

Gosfield North Communication

$19,465,000

Pelee Island, Wheatley Harbour, Elmdale, rural areas near Tilbury

707