Troy Furniture: A premier furniture and appliance store serving downtown Troy, MO since 1869

When you are in the market for a new appliance, it is essential to research and find the best store to buy from. Appliance stores come in all shapes and sizes, and not everyone is created equal. Some stores have a limited selection, while others have appliances of all different brands and prices. It is important to find a store that has what you are looking for at a price you can afford.

Troy Furniture in downtown Troy, MO, is a place where you can find quality furniture and appliances at affordable prices. They have been providing the community with top-of-the-line furnishings and appliances since 1869, and they’re proud to offer something for everyone.

Whether you want to furnish your living room or buy a new appliance, Troy Furniture is the place to go!

When looking for an appliance store, it is important to consider their selection. If you have a specific brand or appliance in mind, make sure the store carries it. Troy Furniture offers top appliances brands to provide their clients with quality products.

It is also helpful to look at the variety of prices the store offers. This way, you can find something that fits your budget. At Troy Furniture, they strive to keep a wide catalog of products with different designs and prices that’ll fit any pocket. This is important to keep in mind when looking for new appliances and furniture since some stores don’t tend to vary their prices nor offer product sales.

In addition, customer service is key when choosing an appliance store. You want to feel confident that the employees will be able to help you with any questions or concerns you may have. The Troy Furniture team is always looking forward to better customer service and satisfying their client’s needs.

If you’re still wondering where to find a variety of furniture and appliances for a new home renovation project, visit Troy Furniture’s online catalog at https://www.troyfurnitureco.com/.

About Troy Furniture

Troy Furniture is a premier furniture and appliances store that has been in business in downtown Troy since 1869. For over a century Troy Furniture has been providing top-quality furniture and appliances for all types of rooms. Whether you need bedding, appliances, custom upholstery, dining, and much, much more. Troy Furniture has something for every budget.