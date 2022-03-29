RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT H1 2021-22 (1st Jul 2021 – 31st Dec 2021) – Beaufond Plc

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Mar 21, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT

Q2 & H1 2021-22



“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.

Happiness is that state of consciousness that proceeds from the achievement of one’s values”



Beaufond Plc Reports an increase in Revenue to USD 764.78 million for the Half-year of 2021- 22 against USD 661.56 million for the corresponding period of last year…