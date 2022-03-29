EKnives Introduces Top Quality Microtech Knives

EKnives is a family-owned business that started as an eCommerce store in 2013. They have now expanded into having both storefronts and warehouses, where they sell all sorts of knives from high-quality brands like Borka Blades or Microtech Knives along with other tactical gear such as flashlights & multi-tools.

EKnives takes pride in selling one of the most famous knife brands in the country: Microtech Knives. Anthony Marfione and Susan Marfioneback created this brand in 1994 to gift America with the best knife possible.

EKnives offers an extensive and varied catalog of Microtech Knives, including popular models such as Microtech Ultratech knives and Microtech Combat Troodon knives. These knives are very popular among collectors and combat gear enthusiasts.

The Utratech model is the top-of-the-line OTF knife from Microtech. Its sleek design makes it easy to store, carry and use. Its design allows it to fit perfectly on any belt and remain safely stored. The automatic switchblade allows it to open and close safely in any position. They come in a variety of colors such as black, tan, and OD green and many blade textures like bronze, satin, and apocalyptic stonewash.

Ultratech is great for knife collectors; Combat Troodon knives, on the other hand, are targeted towards self-defense. This makes it the #1 choice among law enforcement, military, and first responder personnel. Its robust grip and double-action auto OTF (out the front) mechanism make it an excellent everyday carry piece. The Microtech Combat Troodon has become so popular that it was chosen as the star weapon for the John Wick sequel, making it one of the best-selling products of EKnives.

EKnives also has a customizing knife service through which knife enthusiasts can choose the handle color, blade finish, blade style, and more. Their staff considers factors such as construction, artistry, detail, number of blades, blade and handle materials and design, usefulness, and price to fit every customer’s needs and lifestyle.

EKnives has outstanding customer service complemented with an optimal delivery speed. Their team is available 24/7 to ensure all orders are placed immediately and delivered on time. This ensures a loyal customer base and happy clientele.

If you’re looking to expand your knife collection or upgrade your self-defense and combat gear, you can get your Microtech knives at eknives! You can appreciate all models and brands available on their website https://eknives.com/. Their sales consults are just a click away and will help you choose the right knife, blades, and gear for your needs.

Contact name: Clayton Ensminger

Email: clayton@eknives.com

About Claymerica (Eknives)

An ecommerce brand focused on knives and tactical EDC tools. Started in 2013 as a home based entity and now have a storefront/warehouse.