“Create Your Business Utopia,” Will Be Free on Amazon Tomorrow (03/28/22)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Meerah Baums new book, Create Your Business Utopia: Enlighten Your Company, Empower Your Employees, and Change The World. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store from tomorrow, March 28th through Friday, April 1st.





Most companies have a great vision and mission. Taking a closer look, you often realize that they dont live up to their full potential. Managers and employees are not happy and fulfilled and as a result not motivated. They dont know what is required from them to achieve their companys mission, and their office day is overloaded with work that fails to add value.





Meerah Baum provides both inspiration and clear guidelines on how to streamline and transform companies towards more creativity, mindfulness, and innovation. Getting management and employees more involved and enabling work-life-balance by making them entrepreneurs and adapting your leadership style plays a central role in this book.





If you want to make your company lean, agile, and successful, learn about spirituality and how to inspire awakening employees, and make both your company and the world a better place, this book will show you how.





Create Your Business Utopia, by Meerah Baum will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (03/28/22 – 04/01/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V6X1HG5





About the Author:





Meerah Baum was born in Germany and lives in Santa Fe, USA. After her university education and career in business she ventured out into the spiritual world, becoming a Spiritual Teacher and Yoga Instructor. With this unique expertise, she started coaching individuals in finding their true Self and a fulfilled life. She also began consulting companies in leveraging their full potential from optimized work environments to happy and enthusiastic employees.





Meerah is a true advocate in uniting spirituality and businessmaking people happier and companies more successful.