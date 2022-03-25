Unsolicited Press Releases Kadzi Mutizwa’s “Living of Natural Causes”

Who says a coming-of-age saga can’t extend well into your thirties? In these 12 humor-laced personal essays, Kadzi Mutizwa (a midwestern New Yorker) reflects on her trajectory as a high(ish)-functioning outlier. Themes taken up include mounting self-awareness, facing your foibles and failures, not giving up while becoming more measured about giving in, sucking at yoga, and gradually rising into your full authenticity. All this from a woman who, among other things, refuses to wear makeup. Living of Natural Causes is about recognizing how complex each of us are and should be.

Praise for Kadzi Mutizwa

“Quietly smart and sneakily insightful, Living of Natural Causes perfectly captures the unglamorous reality of coming into adulthood. Kadzi Mutizwa is a fierce and honest observer of people and places, and her wise words will stay with you. Reading this book is like a conversation with a true friend.” -Kirsa Rein, TV writer/producer, Orange Is the New Black and Dexter: New Blood

About Kadzi Mutizwa

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Kadzi Mutizwa now lives in New York City. Living of Natural Causes is her first book.

About Unsolicited Press

Unsolicited Press was founded in 2012 and is based in Portland, OR. The press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors.

Living of Natural Causes is available on March 29, 2022 as a paperback (178 p.; 978-1-956692-08-2) and e-book (all major retailers). The title is distributed to the trade by Ingram. The author is open to speaking with the media, holding readings, and engaging in other author opportunities.