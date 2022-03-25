Louis McCall Explores the Life and Legacy of Obed-Edom, a Minor Character in the Bible



Publisher | Trilogy Publishing



Book retail price | $8.75







Author Biography







Louis McCall was born in Chicago, Illinois, and attended Northwestern University, where he received a PhD in political science. Later, he also attended the National War College of the National Defense University. Louis was an Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University in the Department of Political Science prior to a thirty-six-year career in the U.S. Department of State, first as a Foreign Service officer and then as a foreign affairs Civil Service employee where he served as Consul General in Florence, Italy, Chargé dAffaires in Brunei, U.S. Representative to the Republic of San Marino, and Assistant Inspector General. He lived in or worked in, at least temporarily, more than sixty countries on six continents.







Whether in academia or as a diplomat, Louis found opportunities to live his faith, including part-time ministry of the good news in word and in song, including co-laboring with missionaries, national church leaders, and the underground church. In his final two years at the Department of State, he organized and led the National Day of Prayer observances in the Department.