5th edition of the Prime Minister’s interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held on 1st April, 2022





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will be interacting with the students, teachers and parents all over the world during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on 1st April, 2022. Around 15.7 lakh participants registered enthusiastically for the creative writing competition.





The wait is now over! The 5th edition of #PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students & share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/j36wWLvDrZ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 24, 2022

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conceptualized a unique interactive program – Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss ways to overcome exam stress and celebrate life as an Utsav.





This event has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on 7th April, 2021.





*****





MJPS/AK









(Release ID: 1809314)

Visitor Counter : 528





















