SEO National Leads Site Optimization for Utah Retail Bakery Using SEO Expertise

Experienced search engine optimization company, SEO National has been helping companies along the Wasatch Front expand their online visibility since 2007. Using proven strategies to increase organic traffic, they are able to increase sales for their clients. SEO National is proud to take the reins and lead Janey Lou’s in further expanding their customer base by increasing their website’s online ranking.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Janey Lou’s Bakery Products has been providing top quality fresh and frozen bakery products to Utah restaurants, grocery stores, and retail establishments for over a decade. Their state-of-the-art facility features three production lines producing 6,000 pounds of finished product every hour, including proprietary recipes for key clients. However, the secret to their success lies in their devotion to using real ingredients, a tradition started by founders and sisters Becky and Angie.

Speaking of this family-owned and operated business Damon Burton, President of SEO National remarked that, “Janey Lou’s is unique in that they treat their clients with the care of a family-owned business and the efficiency of a well-run corporation. Knowing what makes our clients stand out in their industry is a huge benefit as we lead their SEO efforts to show up higher for relevant internet searches.”

Specializing in helping companies expand online and rank higher with search engines, SEO National’s expertise builds each client’s reputation both online and with potential customers without paying for expensive advertising. Past clientele have included small mom-and-pop start-ups as well as large Inc. 5000 companies. Their results speak for themselves, earning SEO National 100% in-bound customers.

“It is surprising how much companies spend advertising online to get customers only to see it fade when they stop paying,” remarked Burton. “We have found that we can achieve the same results with better lead quality and longevity simply by using search engine optimization to communicate our client’s credibility. And the results last.”

To find out more about the SEO methods used by SEO National to help companies like Janey Lou’s Bakery Products acquire customers without costly paid ad campaigns, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or go to www.SEOnational.com.

About SEO National

