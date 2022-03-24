Alpes Trading Limited to release Alternative Investment Survey



Alpes Trading Limiteds Chief Financial Officer commented on the survey findings saying From what our analysts have monitored over the last 18 months, before the Coronavirus coming into play, hedge funds continue to flourish within the broader asset management industry.





Alpes Trading Limiteds Chief Financial Officer also went on to say With the majority of investors happy with hedge funds, we expect institutional investors to further strengthen their commitment to hedge funds. The hedge fund industry is predicted to reach a record $3 billion by the end of 2022, with investment most notably from institutional investors.





About Us – Alpes Trading Limited



Alpes Trading Limited was established with the clear vision to provide clients with a superior level of service. Every client will have a unique set of requirements and we will tailor our advice to guide you and your family through each stage of the financial lifecycle.





We believe that each clients needs are truly unique. Our goal is to offer you the relevant customised wealth advice you deserve – and we can do that by fully understanding you. Thats why we take a unique approach to understanding you, your family and your values. Whether your needs are straightforward or complex, we are dedicated to delivering tailored, comprehensive, wealth management strategies that are rooted in your goals. We will stay in tune with your needs and help ensure youre on track to achieve the future you envision for yourself.

