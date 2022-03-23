NCR Board Nominates Two New Board Members

ATLANTA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 23, 2022







NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, announced Laura Sen, former non-executive chair and CEO of BJs Wholesale Club Inc., and Glenn Welling, principal and chief investment officer at Engaged Capital, have been nominated for election to our Board of Directors.





Ms. Sen is the retired non-executive chair and CEO of BJs Wholesale Club Inc., a Fortune 500 retail chain. In that role, she was responsible for all day-to-day operations and more than 25,000 employees. Under her leadership, the company grew the number of retail stores to 216 locations with revenues of more than $12 billion. Ms. Sen began her career at Zayre Corporation, a retail conglomerate, where she served as vice president of merchandising, and operated her own retail consulting business. She has been listed on Forbes 100 Most Powerful Woman in Business and Boston Magazines 50 Most Powerful Women. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College.





We look forward to welcoming Laura to the NCR Board of Directors and drawing on her deep expertise in retail technology as we continue transforming NCR into a software platform and payments company, said Michael Hayford, Chief Executive Officer, NCR.





My connection with NCR began as a customer and I look forward to continuing my involvement by joining the NCR Board, said Ms. Sen. I think my experience in the retail industry, coupled with my board experience, will be helpful to the NCR team.





Mr. Welling is principal and chief investment officer of Engaged Capital, a firm he founded in 2012. Prior to Engaged Capital, he was a principal and managing director at Relational Investors, a $7 billion investment fund. He also spent seven years as a managing director in the investment bank at Credit Suisse. Prior to that, Mr. Welling led strategy consulting at HOLT Value Associates and Valuad U.S., and worked as a consultant at A.T. Kearney and Marakon Associates. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.





Glenn and Engaged Capital have been investors in NCR for more than four years, during which time they have developed a constructive working relationship with our management team. Having a long-term investor on our board during our strategic review process will be valuable for our company and all our shareholders, said Hayford.





Over the last four years, we have watched NCRs management team transform the company from a hardware business to an innovative, growing and highly profitable recurring revenue software and services business, said Mr. Welling. I am looking forward to joining the NCR board to work with Mike and the team to unlock the inherent value of NCR.





Both will stand for election at NCRs annual meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2022, and would be added to our board after that election.





About NCR Corporation





NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.