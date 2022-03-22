SHIFT TOWARDS ZERO BUDGET NATURAL FARMING





Evidences from implementation of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) from various parts of the country indicates that shift towards ZBNF helps in substantially lowering the cost. Being a chemical free system based on natural nutrient cycling, it ensures safe food and soil health restoration.





Government is promoting Natural Farming through Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Padhati (BPKP) introduced during 2020-21 as a sub scheme of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) for the promotion of traditional indigenous practices including Natural Farming. The scheme mainly emphasises on exclusion of all synthetic chemical inputs and promotes on-farm biomass recycling with major stress on biomass mulching, use of cow dung-urine formulations and other plant-based preparations. Under BPKP, financial assistance of Rs 12200/ha for 3 years is provided for cluster formation, capacity building and continuous handholding by trained personnel, certification and residue analysis. Until now, under natural farming an area of 4.09 lakh ha area has been covered and a total fund of Rs. 4980.99 lakh has been released to 8 States across the country. The State –wise details of funds released and area under BPKP is given at below.





The State –wise details of funds released and area covered under Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Padhthi (BPKP)





Sl. No. States Released date Area in Ha Amount released (Rs in lakh)

1. Andhra Pradesh 30.09.20 100000 750.00

2. Chhattisgarh 09.12.20 85000 1352.52

3. Kerala 30.09.20 84000 1336.60

4. Himachal Pradesh 24.12.20 12000 286.42

5 Jharkhand 02.12.20 3400 54.10

6. Odisha 02.02.21 24000 381.89

7. Madhya Pradesh 16.02.21 99000 787.64

8. Tamil Nadu 16.02.21 2000 31.82

Total

409400 4980.99















This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.









