Lance Scott Joins Alleva

Alleva is pleased to announce that Lance Scott has accepted the VP of Sales role, bringing expertise in business development, industry experience, and leadership to the sales division. Lance will spearhead a robust sales and marketing strategy to support Alleva’s rapid growth in the booming behavioral health space.

Lance has an impressive track record in sales. Before joining Alleva, he was the VP of Sales for privately-held DealerSocket, a Vista Equity Partners company. During his 13 years with the software company, its valuation grew from $10 Million in 2008 to over $500 Million. As National Sales Director, he oversaw the company’s expansion and played a vital role in building and leading high-performance sales teams. With Lance heading sales operations, Alleva plans to expand its footprint while continuing to deliver a high-quality customer experience.

Commenting on his new role, Lance said, “I am excited to be joining the Alleva family. Steve and his team have built a strong foundation and an amazing company culture that values people, customers, and technology in a space that is helping people. I look forward to continuing Alleva’s solid growth trajectory with its industry-leading software that will help us serve those who are serving others.”

Alleva founder and CEO Steve McCall said, “Lance brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in SaaS sales. His combination of experience, drive, and cultural fit, is just what we need to scale Alleva in the behavioral health space. I’m excited for the growth we are going to see under his direction.”

In addition to his professional leadership roles, Lance serves in his church and volunteers in his local community. Drawing upon his 6-year experience playing in the NFL, he has coached youth football teams, mentored players and served as President of the Pop Warner Youth Football League.

Alleva’s EMR software for addiction treatment and behavioral health facilities provides cloud-based solutions to help streamline daily tasks, improve operational efficiency, and record compliance. With a mission to “help the helpers,” they provide state-of-the-art technology to clinics throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Alleva’s EMR technology, visit helloalleva.com.

About Alleva:

Alleva is dedicated to providing world-class software to the behavioral health industry that offers premium care to those who need it. Our product pushes the boundaries of technology to simplify and streamline the daily tasks of medical professionals. We have also created similar technology for patients, providing accessible tools and resources to help nurture recovery. Our team includes licensed therapists, industry professionals, and experienced software developers who are passionate about helping the helpers.