Hong Kong – One-off non-accountable subsidy of $10,000 for Hong Kong cross-boundary goods vehicle drivers under the sixth round of Anti-epidemic Fund

One-off non-accountable subsidy of $10,000 for Hong Kong cross-boundary goods vehicle drivers under the sixth round of Anti-epidemic Fund ******************************************************************************************



Given that the daily operations and livelihood of Hong Kong cross-boundary goods vehicle (CBGV) drivers have been seriously affected under the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Government announced earlier to provide a one-off non-accountable subsidy of $10,000 to each eligible Hong Kong CBGV drivers under the Anti-epidemic Fund so as to assist them in facing the difficult operating environment. About 11 000 Hong Kong CBGV drivers are expected to benefit from this measure. The Transport Department (TD) today (March 21) announced the details of disbursing the subsidy.





The subsidy would be disbursed to each eligible Hong Kong CBGV driver in the form of crossed cheque according to the TD’s records. Drivers are not required to submit applications to the TD. The crossed cheques would be mailed to the correspondence address kept by the TD (i.e. the information on the correspondence address as reported by the drivers when they applied for various licensing services). The TD plans to send the crossed cheques of the subsidy to the eligible Hong Kong CBGV drivers by post starting from April.





The TD reminded the Hong Kong CBGV drivers that if their addresses provided to the TD’s Licensing Office have been changed, the drivers or their agents (including their transportation companies) should update their correspondence addresses to the TD on or before March 31, 2022, to avoid delay. For details, please visit the TD’s website: www.td.gov.hk/en/public_services/licences_and_permits/proof_of_address/index.html.





A Hong Kong CBGV driver must meet one of the following criteria in order to be eligible for the subsidy:





(a) the driver had been registered in an Approval Notice issued by the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department (GDPSD) and the concerned vehicle had a valid Closed Road Permit issued by the TD as at February 15, 2022; or





(b) the driver had been registered in an Approval Notice issued by GDPSD and the concerned vehicle had been issued with a Closed Road Permit by the TD during the period between November 15, 2021 and February 14, 2022, and once again the driver had been registered in an Approval Notice and the concerned vehicle has been issued with a valid Close Road Permit by the TD during the period between February 16 and March 15, 2022.





For details of the measure, please visit the TD’s website (www.td.gov.hk) or email to cbpt@td.gov.hk for enquiries.