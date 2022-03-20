TJ Chapman Relieves Online Buying Hesitation for Used Cars with New Sales Features

As more people turned to the internet for commerce during COVID-19, distance car buying increased. But when a 2021 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed barriers to customer confidence in distance auto sales, TJ Chapman Auto debuted changes addressing these barriers.

TJ Chapman began shipping his meticulously rebuilt title cars nationwide from his Salt Lake City dealership prior to the pandemic, but online sales increased significantly during COVID. Even still, with an October 2021 Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study showing that 71% of Americans hesitate to buy cars online, Chapman unveiled a fleet of new features to hit buyer hesitation head on.

These included:

A FaceTime walkaround of the vehicle

Detailed pictures of every scratch, tear, and nick for a “no surprises” guarantee

A third party Bluestar inspection

250-mile, 3-day return policy, less shipping

Comprehensive “Peace of Mind Warranty”

Nationwide shipping at dealer’s cost or “fly-in-and-drive-away” options (TJ Chapman Auto is minutes from the Salt Lake City airport)

“People love the ease of buying online, but there’s still that leap of faith without being able to see the car,” said Chapman. “Since we introduced these features, people are much more willing to purchase because it’s as close to being here in person as you can possibly get.”

Chapman said his customers have been more willing than ever to buy remotely to get a hassle-free experience and unparalleled prices. “I get a lot of return customers from as far away as the East Coast. They love the convenience of not having to go car shopping and deal with pushy salespeople, and they get a deal that can’t be matched anywhere in the nation.”

TJ Chapman is the nationwide leader in shipping restored title cars to out-of-state customers. He is also known for being one of most skilled buyers in the state of Utah, finding cars that are branded as “salvaged” but can be repaired easily in his shop and sold to the customer at an unbeatable price with a “rebuilt” title.

“Some of these cars have only minor damage, like hail damage or cosmetic collision damage. Our professional builders take these cars, fix them, and turn around a vehicle that is like new but costs only a fraction of the new car price,” said Chapman.

To learn more about TJ Chapman Auto’s sales features that provide all the convenience of online car buying with the transparency of in-person car purchases, call (801) 456-9710 or visit www.tjchapmanauto.com.

About TJ Chapman Auto

TJ Chapman Auto is a genuine and honest rebuilt-car dealership. Their goal is to provide the highest quality vehicles for the lowest price possible in the nation and provide a pressure-free buying experience with a transparency guarantee.