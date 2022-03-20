Hong Kong – Coverage of Government’s support measures for frontline cleansing and security workers

Coverage of Government’s support measures for frontline cleansing and security workers **************************************************************************************



As regards media reports concerning the support measures for frontline cleansing and security workers under the sixth round of the Anti-epidemic Fund (AEF), a Government spokesman responded today (March 19) as follows:





To support frontline cleansing and security workers who have all along been making contributions towards combatting the pandemic, the Government introduced different measures under the sixth round of the AEF to provide a monthly allowance of $2,000 to them for a period of five months, i.e. a total of $10,000 for each worker, with a view to giving recognition to their dutiful work under the pandemic. These measures include:







(i) the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Environmental Hygiene and Security Staff in the Property Management Sector, which provides allowance to frontline property management workers carrying out cleansing and security work in private residential, composite (i.e. commercial cum residential), industrial and commercial building blocks (including shopping malls). The measure is estimated to benefit around 180 000 frontline property management workers; and





(ii) “Support Cleansing and Security Staff Engaged by Government, Hong Kong Housing Authority and Hong Kong Housing Society Service Contractors in Anti-epidemic Efforts”, which provides financial support to frontline cleansing and security workers engaged by the Government and relevant organisations’ service contractors to carry out anti-epidemic work. The measure will also cover cleansing workers in country parks engaged by contractors of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department as mentioned in media reports. The measure is estimated to benefit around 72 000 frontline cleansing and security workers.





​Upon further consideration by relevant bureaux and departments regarding the actual situation of frontline cleansing and security workers under their purview, the Government will similarly further provide the monthly allowance of $2,000 to the following frontline workers for a period of five months, including:





(i) Cleansing and security workers engaged by Hospital Authority service contractors. It is estimated that around 6 100 persons could benefit;





(ii) Cleansing and security staff engaged by post-secondary education institutions and their service contractors, as well as service contractors of non-government schools. It is estimated that around 22 000 persons could benefit; and





(iii) Frontline recycling staff. It is estimated that around 7 000 persons could benefit.





Relevant bureaux and departments will separately announce the details of the above measures. The total estimated expenditure for the above measures is over $3 billion.





The Government sincerely thanks those at the forefront of the combat against the pandemic. The Government appeals to private enterprises and other organisations to provide support to cleansing and security workers who have been carrying out their duties with dedication to get through the difficult times together.