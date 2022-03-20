COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 428

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 181.19 Crore (1,81,19,31,011) today. More than 13 lakh (13,63,853) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 16 lakh (16,76,515) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far. More than 2.17 Crore (2,17,30,449) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10403023

2nd Dose

9990306

Precaution Dose

4357887

FLWs

1st Dose

18412137

2nd Dose

17488323

Precaution Dose

6662982

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

1676515

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

56200553

2nd Dose

35465888

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

553771279

2nd Dose

459343779

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202609506

2nd Dose

183748173

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126641566

2nd Dose

114449514

Precaution Dose

10709580

Cumulative 1st dose administered

969714579

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

820485983

Precaution Dose

21730449

 Total

1811931011




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
























Date: 19th March, 2022 (428th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

57

2nd Dose

824

Precaution Dose

6748

FLWs

1st Dose

89

2nd Dose

1499

Precaution Dose

17143

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

472639

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

32030

2nd Dose

119730

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

57495

2nd Dose

401001

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

12499

2nd Dose

115394

Over 60 years

1st Dose

7845

2nd Dose

73766

Precaution Dose

45094

Cumulative 1st dose administered

582654

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

712214

Precaution Dose

68985

Total

1363853




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


