COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 428





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 181.19 Crore (1,81,19,31,011) today. More than 13 lakh (13,63,853) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 16 lakh (16,76,515) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far. More than 2.17 Crore (2,17,30,449) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10403023

2nd Dose 9990306

Precaution Dose 4357887

FLWs 1st Dose 18412137

2nd Dose 17488323

Precaution Dose 6662982

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 1676515

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 56200553



2nd Dose 35465888

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 553771279

2nd Dose 459343779

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202609506

2nd Dose 183748173

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126641566

2nd Dose 114449514

Precaution Dose 10709580

Cumulative 1st dose administered 969714579

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 820485983

Precaution Dose 21730449

Total 1811931011













Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 19th March, 2022 (428th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 57

2nd Dose 824

Precaution Dose 6748

FLWs 1st Dose 89

2nd Dose 1499

Precaution Dose 17143

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 472639

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 32030



2nd Dose 119730

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 57495

2nd Dose 401001

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 12499

2nd Dose 115394

Over 60 years 1st Dose 7845

2nd Dose 73766

Precaution Dose 45094

Cumulative 1st dose administered 582654

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 712214

Precaution Dose 68985

Total 1363853













The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





****





MV





HFW/COVID Vaccination/19thMarch/5









(Release ID: 1807334)

Visitor Counter : 220





















