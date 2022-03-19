Exchange Rate Notification No.18/2022 – Customs (N.T.)

Mar 19, 2022 | Business


In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.13/2022-Customs(N.T.), dated 3rd March, 2022 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 18th March, 2022, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.


                                                                  SCHEDULE-I                              




























Sl.


No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)    

(2)

(3)



               (a)

                (b)


(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

56.85

54.50

2.

Bahraini Dinar

208.15

195.50

3.

Canadian Dollar               

61.05

58.95

4.

Chinese Yuan

12.15

11.80

5.

Danish Kroner

11.45

11.10

6.

EURO

85.45

82.40

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

9.90

9.55

8.

Kuwaiti Dinar

258.50

242.20

9.

New Zealand Dollar

53.40

51.05

10.

Norwegian Kroner

8.70

8.40

11.

Pound Sterling

101.70

98.25

12.

Qatari Riyal

21.55

20.10

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

20.90

19.65

14.

Singapore Dollar

56.95

55.10

15.

South African Rand

5.25

4.95

16.

Swedish Kroner

8.20

7.90

17.

Swiss Franc

82.50

79.30

18.

Turkish Lira

5.35

5.05

19.

UAE Dirham

21.35

20.05

20.

US Dollar

76.90

75.20




                                                                   SCHEDULE-II                                       












Sl.


No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)    

(2)

(3)



(a)

(b)


(For Imported Goods)

  (For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

65.20

62.90

2.

Korean Won

6.45

6.05




****


RM/KMN






(Release ID: 1807050)
Visitor Counter : 180