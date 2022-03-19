Exchange Rate Notification No.18/2022 – Customs (N.T.)





In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.13/2022-Customs(N.T.), dated 3rd March, 2022 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 18th March, 2022, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.





SCHEDULE-I





Sl.

No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1) (2) (3)





(a) (b)





(For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods)

1. Australian Dollar 56.85 54.50

2. Bahraini Dinar 208.15 195.50

3. Canadian Dollar 61.05 58.95

4. Chinese Yuan 12.15 11.80

5. Danish Kroner 11.45 11.10

6. EURO 85.45 82.40

7. Hong Kong Dollar 9.90 9.55

8. Kuwaiti Dinar 258.50 242.20

9. New Zealand Dollar 53.40 51.05

10. Norwegian Kroner 8.70 8.40

11. Pound Sterling 101.70 98.25

12. Qatari Riyal 21.55 20.10

13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 20.90 19.65

14. Singapore Dollar 56.95 55.10

15. South African Rand 5.25 4.95

16. Swedish Kroner 8.20 7.90

17. Swiss Franc 82.50 79.30

18. Turkish Lira 5.35 5.05

19. UAE Dirham 21.35 20.05

20. US Dollar 76.90 75.20















SCHEDULE-II









Sl.

No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1) (2) (3)





(a) (b)





(For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods)

1. Japanese Yen 65.20 62.90

2. Korean Won 6.45 6.05















