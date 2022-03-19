COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 426





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.95 Crore (1,80,95,67,912) today. More than 13 lakh (13,77,376) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 8.21 lakh (8,21,638) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine so far. More than 2.16 Crore (2,16,24,841) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.









The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10402938

2nd Dose 9988995

Precaution Dose 4348156

FLWs 1st Dose 18411987

2nd Dose 17485769

Precaution Dose 6634129

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 821638

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 56146170



2nd Dose 35258370

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 553687927

2nd Dose 458641740

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202591908

2nd Dose 183550320

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126630449

2nd Dose 114324860

Precaution Dose 10642556

Cumulative 1st dose administered 968693017

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 819250054

Precaution Dose 21624841

Total 1809567912















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 17th March, 2022 (426th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 45

2nd Dose 777

Precaution Dose 6618

FLWs 1st Dose 41

2nd Dose 1440

Precaution Dose 9672

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 462675

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 38841



2nd Dose 169286

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 40289

2nd Dose 413960

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 6576

2nd Dose 103952

Over 60 years 1st Dose 4623

2nd Dose 67660

Precaution Dose 50921

Cumulative 1st dose administered 553090

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 757075

Precaution Dose 67211

Total 1377376















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





