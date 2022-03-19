COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 426

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.95 Crore (1,80,95,67,912) today. More than 13 lakh (13,77,376) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 8.21 lakh (8,21,638) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine so far. More than 2.16 Crore (2,16,24,841) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.




The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10402938

2nd Dose

9988995

Precaution Dose

4348156

FLWs

1st Dose

18411987

2nd Dose

17485769

Precaution Dose

6634129

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

821638

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

56146170

2nd Dose

35258370

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

553687927

2nd Dose

458641740

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202591908

2nd Dose

183550320

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126630449

2nd Dose

114324860

Precaution Dose

10642556

Cumulative 1st dose administered

968693017

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

819250054

Precaution Dose

21624841

Total

1809567912




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

























Date: 17th March, 2022 (426th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

45

2nd Dose

777

Precaution Dose

6618

FLWs

1st Dose

41

2nd Dose

1440

Precaution Dose

9672

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

462675

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

38841

2nd Dose

169286

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

40289

2nd Dose

413960

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

6576

2nd Dose

103952

Over 60 years

1st Dose

4623

2nd Dose

67660

Precaution Dose

50921

Cumulative 1st dose administered

553090

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

757075

Precaution Dose

67211

Total

1377376




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


