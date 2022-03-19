Alpes Trading Limited to hold emergency Russian Investment Forum



Alpes Trading Limiteds Chief Investment Officer commented on the upcoming forum saying This is a very delicate subject, especially now because Russia have been sanctioned globally. Numerous topics will be discussed at length while also having a question and answer during the events opening session regarding the rouble. The event will also feature a number international investor guests who will address key topics of Russias investment climate and economic indicators in Russia.





Alpes Trading Limited’s Chief Investment Officer also added “What is often discussed as Russia’s weaknesses in terms of global economic standing, are opportunities for the savvy investor to look into. The Russian market is particularly correlated to external factors, namely, commodities and many of its investors are foreign so we will be reviewing portfolios. We will look for a positive outcome and monitor the events in Russia very closely indeed.”





