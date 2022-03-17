Aurajinn Announces Acquisition of Cynkio, a Shopify App That Syncs Tracking Numbers with PayPal



Cynkio is currently the simplest app on the Shopify marketplace that automates tracking number entry in PayPal. The app is meant to replace manual data entry tasks and can save online store operators immeasurable time, depending on the number of orders placed in a given timeframe.





“We’re thrilled about taking over Cynkio and can’t wait to add new helpful features without diminishing the simplicity of the app as it is. The straightforward functionality is one of the things we love most about it. Our core mission is to make running an online store easier for Shopify sellers, and Cynkio doesn’t require any messing around. You simply install, connect to PayPal, and let the app work in the background.”





-Chad Jensen, Co-Founder of Aurajinn





A UK-based business sold the app to Aurajinn in late February, 2022. Aurajinn plans to operate and grow Cynkio indefinitely as they grow their Shopify app marketplace offering.





About Aurajinn



Aurajinn was launched in January 2022 by Co-Founders Chad Jensen and Ashley Kimler. Kimler has worked in marketing for ecommerce and big tech for the past decade, and is also the founder of CopyNoise. Before this venture, Jensen was an electrical technician at Meta’s data center in Prineville, Oregon. As online store owners themselves, they have a vantage point that’s relatable for the market they’re trying to help — Shopify sellers.





Learn more at https://aurajinn.com

###