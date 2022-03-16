Family Video Storytelling Service Created Using Tv Reporters Throughout The US

Fast growing video and motion picture storytelling tech start-up STORYSMART has created premium video storytelling services to help consumers celebrate important family milestones and hold onto memories of loved ones.

“We believe everyone matters and deserves to have their story shared in amazing way by a professional journalist or filmmaker,” STORYSMART Founder and CEO Ron Watermon said. “We are able to help connect loved ones in a personal and powerful way through beautiful video storytelling.”

In developing their premium storytelling service for consumers, the tech startup is using the same proprietary STORYSMART brand journalism production model they developed to help businesses.

“We specialize in helping those who are largely shut out by the existing professional production industry,” Watermon said. “Most production companies cater to sophisticated buyers who must act as a general contractor on their own video project. That simply doesn’t work for most of us.”

Watermon says that the production industry’s bias for customization, along with a lack of pricing and process transparency means that most consumers and small businesses won’t consider hiring a professional to make a video.

Following a more commoditized approach that is unique in the fast-growing production industry, STORYSMART provides an efficiently scoped, transparently priced premium service that customers can access through a simple web interface. To deliver the service, the company employs a nationwide network of freelance television journalists and filmmakers who are all experienced storytellers.

“Our mission is to make professional storytelling accessible to all,” Watermon said. “We all deserve to be remembered and to own the copyright on our own story.”

Over seventy-five TV reporters and independent filmmakers in 25 states have signed contracts to be part of the STORYSMART network. The company is expanding geographically and plans to provide additional video and motion picture storytelling services ranging from television and film production to online video.

You can learn more about STORYSMART at getstorysmart.com

About StorySMART LLC

STORYSMART is a premium video and motion picture content creation service that empowers individuals, families, athletes, celebrities, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and others to have their stories professionally told while ensuring they retain the intellectual property rights on their productions as though they did it themselves. STORYSMART’s mission is to provide STORYTELLING FOR ALLTM. You deserve to be remembered and to #OwnYourStory. Learn more at getstorysmart.com