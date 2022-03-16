Amudipes Residential & Day Treatment Facility Partners with the Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway® Program to Beauty Philadelphia

Amudipes Residential & Day Treatment Facility spark a partnership with Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® (AHMC) to increase safety, and beautify route 476 in Philadelphia.

By sponsoring a segment of Philadelphia’s Interstate 476, Amudipes is committing to fund highway beautification efforts, orchestrated by AHMC’s professionally trained crews. With a mission that centers around helping others, Amudipes is always looking for ways to extend their reach; making their partnership with Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® a perfect fit.

Now after having discovered the Sponsor A Highway program, Amudipes is happy to be able to share their mission with more residents of the area. The company’s highway sponsorship will help increase driver safety with the removal of hazardous roadside litter. Now, commuters across Delaware county will notice the positive impact that local businesses can have within the community.

The team at Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® is always eager to welcome like-minded organizations, such as Amudipes, into the sponsorship program. These partners not only help increase driver safety but also help bring solutions to environmental issues caused by litter throughout the country. To show appreciation, our highway signs proudly display our sponsor’s name and logo alongside their segment of the highway which helps recognize businesses that value giving back to the community.

Amudipes Residential & Day Treatment Facility is a certified provider for patients with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Proudly serving the residents of both Delaware and Montgomery counties, Amudipes hopes they can give all patients access to the resources and support they need to pursue a full and happy life.

For more information about Amudipes Residential & Treatment Facility visit: https://www.amudipesprograms.com

For more information about the Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway® Program visit: www.adoptahighway.com