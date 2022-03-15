Praise Fowowe Research LLC offers free webinar for North American Churches

Praise Fowowe Research LLC, an Irving Texas based Family Life Innovation company hosts a free webinar for church leaders and children church ministers.

The webinar is centered on how to create a purposeful and measurable junior church systems that intentionally discover, develop, disciple and release strategic kingdom icons.

The webinar holds at 7pm CST on Sunday 20th March, 2022. Participants will learn the 5 factors that can empty your church by 2050 and 5 tactical response to prevent that. Churches can register at www.praisefowowedtech.com/p/congress

About Praise Fowowe Research LLC

Top Family Life innovation and coaching company with several ground-breaking effective solutions that assists individuals, family life coaches and families live better lives. Located in Irving Texas with innovative coaching innovations in marital bliss, parenting, personal transformation, faith based consulting & people development. Contact: PraiseFowowe