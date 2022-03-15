Canada – Skills training program to support diverse youth population

News release

Growing a skilled workforce is critical to ensuring a strong, resilient future for all Atlantic Canadians and the success of Indigenous organizations, businesses and communities is essential to building a strong, innovative, and inclusive Atlantic Canadian economy. Inspiring young Islanders to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math; known as STEAM, can help build greater economic security, and support a more diversified workforce.

Left to right: Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA, Amber Jadis, CEO, S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd.

Government of Canada investing in S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd. to develop Creativity Centre and incorporating Indigenous knowledge programming

March 14, 2022 · Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)Growing a skilled workforce is critical to ensuring a strong, resilient future for all Atlantic Canadians and the success of Indigenous organizations, businesses and communities is essential to building a strong, innovative, and inclusive Atlantic Canadian economy. Inspiring young Islanders to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math; known as STEAM, can help build greater economic security, and support a more diversified workforce.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, announced a non-repayable contribution of $264,612 to S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd. for the development of the Creativity Centre at the L’nuey/Epekwitk Assembly of Councils Building and Indigenous programming related to the arts and sciences.

In addition to supporting STEAM’s existing programming, this funding will support the development and delivery of new Indigenous programming that will introduce more Indigenous young people to STEAM and increase awareness of science and arts professions. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

This contribution will support S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd. in its commitment to inspire youth to pursue careers in science and the arts, create opportunities for indigenous youth, and incorporate traditional Indigenous knowledge into education and training.

Today’s announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to building a strong Atlantic Canadian economy by growing a skilled workforce and creating opportunities for Indigenous youth.

Quotes

”We recognize the importance of investing in youth experiential learning opportunities to build a diverse and inclusive skilled workforce. By investing in S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd.’s programs, we are empowering the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and start-ups here in Prince Edward Island.”

– Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

“By ensuring our diverse student population is exposed to science and the arts at a young age, we can foster an early interest in skills training that can grow and strengthen our local economy. S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd. will create opportunities for youth to learn the value and appreciate Indigenous traditional knowledge and traditions contribution to science.”

– Sean Casey, Member of Parliament of Charlottetown

“The Province of Prince Edward Island is pleased to contribute $240,900 to STEAM PEI, which includes $95,000 from the Indigenous Relations Secretariat. This amount will allow and encourage Indigenous youth to learn more about science, technology, engineering, art, math and Indigenous knowledge. It’s important to support our Indigenous youth to pursue careers in these fields to ensure a bright, prosperous future for PEI’s Indigenous people and all Islanders.”

– Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“Thanks to the support of ACOA and our other partners, STEAM PEI now has a new home in the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils building in Charlottetown. This space will serve as a base for continued mobile program delivery as well as provide many new opportunities for youth to explore STEAM with state-of-the-art equipment in a safe, welcoming environment, where diverse ways of knowing are appreciated and celebrated. Together we will help the next generation of Islanders gain competencies that improve their prospects in the knowledge economy.”

– Amber Jadis, CEO, STEAM

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is providing a $246,612 (non-repayable) investment through the Regional Economic Growth Though Innovation delivered by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire young Islanders to pursue learning and careers in science, technology, engineering, art and math fields by fostering their curiosity and confidence through experiential learning opportunities.

S.T.E.A.M. PEI Ltd. offers hands-on programs across PEI including camps, in-school workshops, after-school classes, birthday parties, special events, and team-building workshops.

The L’nuey/Epekwitk Assembly of Councils Building houses the Assembly Chamber for the PEI Mi’kmaq leadership, as well as provides office space for L’nuey (the Epekwitk Mi’kmaq rights initiative) and the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I.

Associated links

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) PEI Ltd.

L’nuey/Epekwitk Assembly of Councils

Regional Economic Growth through Innovation

Contacts