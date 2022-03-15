Brand X Huaraches Has The Perfect Summer Sandals For Fashionistas Who Love Handmade Accessories



This store sells a wide range of huaraches for both men and women, and they even sell handmade tote bags that are made of vegetable-tanned leather. Each huarache is handwoven in Mexico with a single piece of natural leather, and no chemicals are used to create huaraches. Vegetable tanning gives the sandals their vibrant color and the ability to absorb moisture. These sandals are also comfortable and easy to break in,” says a spokesperson for Brand X Huaraches. And unlike other huaraches that have leather glued to the base, these summer sandals are woven into the insole. Also, the leather insole and midsole give the sandal a comfortable footbed that molds nicely to the bottom of the foot. As for the outsoles, they’re made using fine Italian leather for that classic look and durability.





While these summer sandals can be purchased from any upscale boutique or catalog, the best way to buy Brand X Huaraches is through their website. There are so many huaraches to choose from, and many of them feature bright summer colors. But for those who prefer traditional colors, there are classic brown and black huaraches available.





“At Brand X Huaraches, we don’t just value traditional craftsmanship; we respect the artisans as well. The craftsmen who create these masterpieces are paid well and they work in decent conditions,” adds the spokesperson. This company has been proudly making huaraches since 1970.





About Brand X Huaraches



Brand X Huaraches is an online store thats been selling huaraches for a very long time; since the 1970s, in fact. There are so many summer huaraches to choose from. Their selection is always being updated too.





To learn more, visit https://www.brandxhuaraches.com/

