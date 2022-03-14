



Adding one more jewel to the crown of records, India Book of Records have awarded certificates in respect of creation of record for Highest Quantity of Bituminous Mix laid for road construction in 100 Hrs. In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and highways Shri Nitin Gadkari informed that longest Length of Flexible Pavement (DBM Course) road construction in 100 Hrs was awarded to PNC Infratech Ltd.







The Minister said this incredible feat was achieved by PNC Infratech Ltd at the Construction of 8-Lane access-controlled expressway starting from junction with NH-47 near Bhamiya village and ending at junction with SH-175 in Baletiya village in Panchmahal district (Ch-780+920 to Ch-803+420. Design Ch-328+500 to Ch-351+000) section of Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) on under #Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Gujarat.











Striving for the fast paced development of our country, under the dynamic leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, @MORTHIndia has created many world records in construction of roads. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/A6pxEYXuoY — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 13, 2022

