COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 423





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.36 Crore (1,80,36,99,367) today. More than 17 lakh (17,11,867) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 2.12 Crore (2,13,53,164) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10402709

2nd Dose 9985772

Precaution Dose 4320934

FLWs 1st Dose 18411587

2nd Dose 17479678

Precaution Dose 6578841

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 55957115



2nd Dose 34246540

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 553438905

2nd Dose 456307688

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202552380

2nd Dose 182990544

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126603319

2nd Dose 113969966

Precaution Dose 10453389

Cumulative 1st dose administered 967366015

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 814980188

Precaution Dose 21353164

Total 1803699367















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 14th March, 2022 (423rd Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 62

2nd Dose 955

Precaution Dose 9243

FLWs 1st Dose 79

2nd Dose 1850

Precaution Dose 13520

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62662



2nd Dose 355631

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 88212

2nd Dose 792739

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 13918

2nd Dose 184313

Over 60 years 1st Dose 9420

2nd Dose 116026

Precaution Dose 63237

Cumulative 1st dose administered 174353

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 1451514

Precaution Dose 86000

Total 1711867















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





****





MV





HFW/COVID Vaccination/14thMarch/5









(Release ID: 1805950)

Visitor Counter : 182





















