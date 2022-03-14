COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 423

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.36 Crore (1,80,36,99,367) today. More than 17 lakh (17,11,867) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 2.12 Crore (2,13,53,164) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10402709

2nd Dose

9985772

Precaution Dose

4320934

FLWs

1st Dose

18411587

2nd Dose

17479678

Precaution Dose

6578841

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

55957115

2nd Dose

34246540

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

553438905

2nd Dose

456307688

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202552380

2nd Dose

182990544

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126603319

2nd Dose

113969966

Precaution Dose

10453389

Cumulative 1st dose administered

967366015

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

814980188

Precaution Dose

21353164

Total

1803699367




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
























Date: 14th March, 2022 (423rd Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

62

2nd Dose

955

Precaution Dose

9243

FLWs

1st Dose

79

2nd Dose

1850

Precaution Dose

13520

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

62662

2nd Dose

355631

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

88212

2nd Dose

792739

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

13918

2nd Dose

184313

Over 60 years

1st Dose

9420

2nd Dose

116026

Precaution Dose

63237

Cumulative 1st dose administered

174353

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

1451514

Precaution Dose

86000

Total

1711867




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


