COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 423

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.36 Crore (1,80,36,99,367) today. More than 17 lakh (17,11,867) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 2.12 Crore (2,13,53,164) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|
HCWs
|
1st Dose
|
10402709
|
2nd Dose
|
9985772
|
Precaution Dose
|
4320934
|
FLWs
|
1st Dose
|
18411587
|
2nd Dose
|
17479678
|
Precaution Dose
|
6578841
|
Age Group 15-18 years
|
1st Dose
|
55957115
|
|
2nd Dose
|
34246540
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|
1st Dose
|
553438905
|
2nd Dose
|
456307688
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|
1st Dose
|
202552380
|
2nd Dose
|
182990544
|
Over 60 years
|
1st Dose
|
126603319
|
2nd Dose
|
113969966
|
Precaution Dose
|
10453389
|
Cumulative 1st dose administered
|
967366015
|
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|
814980188
|
Precaution Dose
|
21353164
|
Total
|
1803699367
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
|
Date: 14th March, 2022 (423rd Day)
|
HCWs
|
1st Dose
|
62
|
2nd Dose
|
955
|
Precaution Dose
|
9243
|
FLWs
|
1st Dose
|
79
|
2nd Dose
|
1850
|
Precaution Dose
|
13520
|
Age Group 15-18 years
|
1st Dose
|
62662
|
|
2nd Dose
|
355631
|
Age Group 18-44 years
|
1st Dose
|
88212
|
2nd Dose
|
792739
|
Age Group 45-59 years
|
1st Dose
|
13918
|
2nd Dose
|
184313
|
Over 60 years
|
1st Dose
|
9420
|
2nd Dose
|
116026
|
Precaution Dose
|
63237
|
Cumulative 1st dose administered
|
174353
|
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|
1451514
|
Precaution Dose
|
86000
|
Total
|
1711867
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
****
MV
HFW/COVID Vaccination/14thMarch/5
(Release ID: 1805950)
Visitor Counter : 182