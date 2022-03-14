Canada – Carole A. Estabrooks – Biography

Carole Estabrooks is an applied health services researcher focusing on knowledge translation and aging.

In addition to a Bachelor of Nursing (BN) and Master of Nursing (MN), she holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the University of Alberta and a Postdoctoral Fellowship from the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences & University of Toronto. She holds a Tier I Canada Research Chair (CRC) in Knowledge Translation from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

Dr. Estabooks is currently a professor with the Faculty of Nursing and a cross-appointed professor with the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta. She teaches in the areas of knowledge translation and research design. She also supervises undergraduate and graduate students and postdoctoral fellows.

The purpose of her longitudinal research program is to develop solutions for improving the quality of care and quality of life/end-of-life for nursing home residents, for enriching the work life of their caregivers, and for enhancing system efficiencies and effectiveness.

She participated as a board member on various committees and is currently a member of the Health Standards Organization Technical Committee Developing National Standards for Long Term Care.

Dr. Estabrooks was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2016, and was inducted into

the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences in 2007, the American Academy of Nursing in 2011, the International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Royal Society of Canada in 2020.