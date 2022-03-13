The Memorial for Recruitment Agency CEO who took his own life during lockdown.



The day was held at JCB Golf and Country Club and hosted by Pauls two recruitment businesses..





It was a day to celebrate, to remember, to fundraise and to raise awareness. Having experienced anxiety and depression, Paul sadly lost his life to suicide. The day raised funds to support the vital work of Campaign Against Living Miserably, a charity doing life-saving work to challenge the stigma that prevents people from having conversations about suicide and seeking help when they need it.





Those closest to Paul came together for the day of golf and an incredible total of £16,000 has been raised for CALM.





Pauls wife and Commercial Director Amy Nelson has spoken of his generosity and the unbelievable bond he had with his daughter Lily. Amy described Paul as her soulmate, he brought joy and made her feel safe.





Speaking on the Golf Day, Amy said:



I have no doubt that Paul would have absolutely loved today. He would be so happy to see so many familiar faces in the room, but we all sadly know why Paul isnt with us today.





As much as today is about raising money, its also about raising awareness of what I can only describe as an invisible illness. Off the back of this, weve obviously made a pact that we will do everything in our power to help people like Paul.





It was a special day for a special person, treasured always.





https://youtu.be/RaJm7rmE9sw

