Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes to host its 3rd Annual Summer in Winter Carnival on

The event will be held at The Mainland Kitchen & Pub in Manahawkin from 12pm-4pm.

Carnival Prlog

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. – March 11, 2022 – PRLog — Beat the winter blues! Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes will host their annual “Summer in Winter Carnival” on Sunday, March 20 from 12pm-4pm at The Mainland Kitchen & Pub located at 151 NJ-72 in Manahawkin.

The public event will feature local nonprofit and community organizations that share in the mission of Causeway CARes, which is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. A few of the nonprofits in attendance will be America’s Keswick, Your Grandmother’s Cupboard, Interfaith Hospitality Network of Ocean County, Inc., Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, Ocean County YMCA, Family Promise of Southern Ocean County, The HOPE Center, Starve Poverty International, The Arc Ocean County Chapter, Inc., A Need We Feed, HOPE Sheds Light and many more.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to learn and spread the word about all the important and impactful work that the area’s nonprofit organizations are doing to help support our community,” said David Wintrode, President of Causeway Family of Dealerships.

The day will include carnival games, boardwalk type food, a magic show and various children’s activities like face painting and arts and crafts. Special guests include NFL Star Mike Gesicki, Caricatures by Akbar, Magic Al, Freckles the Clown, TapSnap Photos and DJ Meatball. “Just like previous years, there will be everything you would expect to see at a carnival like skee-ball, milk can toss, delicious food and exciting entertainment,” said Joe Stroffolino, event organizer.

The Wintrode Family has always been driven by the desire to give back to the community it serves through partnerships with local organizations and encouraging their collaboration to fulfill a greater need. As an extension of Causeway Family of Dealerships, which was founded in 1969, Causeway CARes exists to offer consistent support, compassion, time and resources for community members in need.

“Serving the local community has always been at the heart of the Causeway family,” said Wintrode. “That’s why we are so excited to take 2022 in stride as we continue to be a driver of change in the community.”

Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes recently unveiled its new look with an updated logo, website (CausewayCARes.com) , vision and mission as it continues to make the community a better place to live, grow and thrive.

To learn more or to register for the Summer in Winter Carnival, please visit bit.ly/causewaycarnival. For additional questions regarding the event, please email Joe.Stroffolino@ CausewayCars.com.

About Causeway CARes

Causeway CARes’ mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live grow and thrive. To learn more, visit CausewayCARes.com.