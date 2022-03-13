Bureau of Indian Standards seizes 1032 pressure cookers and 936 helmets for violation of Quality Control Orders





The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued Safety Notice alerting consumers against selling household goods in violation to compulsory standards as notified by the Central Government.





In exercise of powers under Section 18(2)(j) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a Safety Notice to alert consumers against buying household goods which do not hold valid ISI Mark and violate the standards directed for compulsory use by the Central Government.





The household goods in reference to which CCPA has issued Safety Notice are as under:-





S.No. Name Line Ministry Standard Date of coming into force

1 Electrical Immersion Water Heaters DPIIT IS 302-2-201 (1992) 17.02.2003

2 Electric Iron DPIIT IS 302-2-3 (1992) 17.02.2003

3 Switches for domestic and similar purposes DPIIT IS 3854: 1988 17.02.2003

4 Domestic Gas Stoves for use with Liquefied Petroleum Gases DPIIT IS 4246:20020 01.06.2020

5 Microwave Oven MEITY IS 302 : Part 2 : Sec 25 : 2014 18.09.2021

6 Aluminium Foil for Food Packaging



DPIIT IS: 15392 17.08.2020

7 Hand-held Blender DPIIT IS 302 : Part 2 :Sec 14 01.05.2019

8 Domestic Electric Food



Mixer (Liquidizers and



Grinders) and Centrifugal Juicer. DPIIT IS 4250 01.05.2019

9 Helmet for riders of Two

Wheeler Motor Vehicles MoRTH IS 4151: 2015 01.06.2021

10 Sewing Machines DPIIT IS 15449 : Part 1 : 2004 01.09.2021

11 Cooking Gas Cylinder DPIIT As specified in Gas Cylinder Rules, 2016 22.11.2016















Previously, CCPA had also issued Safety Notice dated 06.12.2021 to alert consumers against buying helmets, pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders which violate compulsory standards. Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, goods which violate compulsory standards are liable to be held ‘defective’.





The Safety Notices have been widely circulated among all States & UTs, Industry associations, Legal service authorities, Consumer associations and Law chairs.





CCPA has decided to take up cases involving sale or offering for sale goods which violate compulsory standards as matter of preventing unfair trade practice and to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class. Therefore, any person found selling the household items as mentioned in the table above without conforming to compulsory standards and holding valid license as prescribed by BIS shall be liable for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practices and face action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.





It may be mentioned that Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner, CCPA has also taken suo-moto action against e-commerce entities and sellers who were found to be selling pressure cookers in violation to compulsory standards online. 15 Notices have already been issued with respect to such violations. The cases have also been forwarded to BIS for taking necessary action under the BIS Act, 2016.





Further, Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016 prohibits any person to manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any such goods or article in violation to the direction of compulsory use of Standard Mark published by the Central Government.





Further, as per Section 29(3), any person who contravenes the provisions of section 17 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years or with fine which shall not be less than two lakh rupees for the first contravention and not be less than five lakh rupees for the second and subsequent contraventions, but may extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles produced or sold or offered to be sold or affixed or applied with a Standard Mark, including Hallmark, or with both. Section 29(4) designates contravention of sub-section (3) as a cognizable offence





BIS has conducted search and seizure operation for violation of QCO on helmets and pressure cookers, details of which are as under:-





Helmets





Name of entity No. of helmets seized without ISI mark during search and seizure operation

M/s H U F Enterprises & M/s Fame Enterprises 747

M/s Ryder Auto Accessories 85

M/s Adeshwars Ryders Arena 14

M/s Project Revolt LLP (M/s Lazy Ass bikers) 90

Total 936















Pressure Cookers









Name of entity No. of pressure cookers seized without ISI mark during search and seizure operation

M/s Raja Ratan Industries 963

M/s Sohil Impex 20

M/s Tekshiv Systems Pvt Ltd 47

M/s Hardtrac Computer Services Pvt. Ltd 2

Total 1032















If any consumer finds any person selling or manufacturing such goods in violation to BIS standards, a complaint may be sent to BIS using the BIS Care mobile or the Consumer Engagement Portal at https://www.services.bis.gov.in:8071/php/BIS_2.0/.





Alternatively, complaint may also be sent to National Consumer Helpline to register grievance at 1800-11-4000 or 14404.





