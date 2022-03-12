@FlossyTheBoss blows up Times Square with the launch of Whats Good Entertainment Network!

Tory “FlossyTheBoss” Harrelson, the well respected record label executive, music and film producer, entrepreneur and CEO launches his own multimedia entertainment television network, What’s Good Entertainment (WGE) to compete with companies like HULU and Netflix.

No longer satisfied with producer movies, documentaries and podcasts and selling them to companies like Netflix and HULU, Flossy decided to create his own platform for his original content. What’s Good Entertainment company is a multi-media entertainment network that produces podcasts, movies, documentaries and other original content and shares the content on the Whats Good Entertainment ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Youtube Channels that the WGE network owns and controls. WGE produces three weekly podcasts that are rapidly growing and expanding in their viewership. The three podcasts are the Telescope Room hosted by Mr. Lil One, Millionaire Mentality hosted by FlossyTheBoss and breakout star of the group is the host of Prodcast With Prodigy, Aiden “Prodigy” Harrelson. Prodigy started hosting the show as a high school student during the pandemic and interviews some of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment business and the audience loves him.

Flossy, the former the President of Hoo Bangin Records with Mack 10, the Iconic West Coast label that had a joint venture with Universal Music Group and he worked there until 2014. He founded Streetlight Music LLC, one of the largest music production companies in the United States with a division in Japan (Streetlight Japan). Streetlight Music is responsible for several platinum hit songs such as “I Luv Cali” with Roscoe from the Dogg Pound, “Summernights” by Lil Rob, “Lean Like A Cholo”, “Light My Fire” with Snoop Dogg just to mention a few. With over 20 years under his belt working with Atlantic Records, Warner Brothers, Interscope and others, he truly is the man behind the scenes that has helped catapult the careers of some of the biggest entertainers in the business. From developing artists, securing recording deals with major labels, placing songs in TV/Film and video games, internet marketing, touring, securing brand deals, writing and producing billboard hits to brokering major deals, Flossy is no stranger to the hard work that it takes to break acts and strive in the entertainment industry

Flossy The Boss has has worked with the biggest names in the entertainment industry such as Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Da Baby, Donnie Wahlberg, ASAP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, Ice Cube, Bow Wow, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, Ludacris, T Pain, Bone Thugs-N- Harmony, Mack 10, Tory Lanez, Ray J, DMX, Nate Dogg, Jason Derulo, NKOTB, Keke Palmer, and many others. From television shows, brand deals, podcasts and new ventures hitting his desk every day the future is looking bright for Flossy The Boss.

“I’m always looking for talent, if you have what it takes, then I want to work with you!”