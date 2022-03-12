Alpha Restoration and Remodeling Expands Their Mold Remediation Service Area To Cover South Florida

Alpha Restoration and Remodeling, a company located in the south Florida area, has announced that they will be offering mold remediation services throughout South Florida. The company helps homeowners with any type of water damage or flooding issue.

Since most flood situations can create mold growth due to wetness in the air, it is important for homes in South Florida to have their indoor air quality checked regularly by a trained professional. The discovery of mold has increasingly become an issue for South Florida homes in recent years.

Alpha Restoration and Remodeling has responded to growing customer demands and expanded its service area from Miami all the way to West Palm Beach for its mold remediation services. The team is IICRC certified and carries the appropriate licenses and insurances needed to perform mold remediation within the state of Florida.

Alpha Restoration and Remodeling is located in Pompano Beach and is willing to travel to any job site in South Florida. With recent upgrades to their systems, their inspectors now have advanced technology to read airflow to ensure there are no airflow concerns.

Contact Information

Alpha Restoration and Remodeling

750 S Dixie Hwy W

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

(561) 556-9691

info@alpharestorationandremodeling.com

About Alpha Restoration and Remodeling

Alpha Restoration and Remodeling is a Florida licensed mold remediation company