Le’Host Teams Up With Walmart To Open New Franchise Location in Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS – March 9, 2022 – PRLog — Three years ago, they were seriously considering closing their doors for good but now three years later, Le’Host Hair and Wigs will launch its’ first franchise model on May 1, 2022. Owners Henry and Haith Johnson are gearing up to officially open doors at the Walmart Supercenter, 1807 W. Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032. The Johnson’s took a quantum leap of faith and relocated from Detroit to sunny Las Vegas to be on the forefront of making history going from their beloved mom-and-pop shop to mainstream with the world’s largest retailer.

“We know that we are making history in the beauty industries by collaborating with Walmart to service more customers and meeting the beauty needs,” says Haith.

The Johnson’s owned and operated the storefront, Le’Host Hair and Wigs, in Ferndale, Michigan (suburbs of Detroit) for 15 years and they have been in business together for over 25 years. Le’Host is known for servicing women who wear luxury wigs as well as those who wear natural and protective styles. Le’Host specializes in working with cancer patients who have been affected by hair loss and those who suffer with alopecia by creating custom wigs. The results have been truly transformational from the inside out.

Their products are second to none among the top in the industry and is now housed with the largest retailer in the world—Walmart. Since February of 2021, products were introduced and rolled out to over 300-plus stores spanning 25 states, and additional stores are expected to be added! So, that’s good news and to top it off. In partnership with Walmart, Le’Host will host as a franchise model inside of one of the supercenters in Las Vegas.

“LeHost will always be a relevant company because we are the touchable brand that educate on how to use our hair care products because they bring real solutions to real women. With the new stores, we can introduce all of Le’Host merchandise in our catalog as well as develop new hair care products for the Walmart and Le’Host customers.”

Haith and Henry will be serving in two distinctive but complimentary roles: she has been a licensed cosmetologist in the industry for over 30 years, and thoroughly understand the needs of women when it comes to beauty. She will be very hands on when it comes to overseeing and making sure customers are getting the absolute best things they need at affordable prices. In addition, she will meet other entrepreneurs that would be interested in becoming franchisees, owning and operating their very own Le’Host inside of Walmart in their own state.

“As COO, I will oversee the business operations ensuring that it runs efficiently and effectively with intent to scale by opening more stores and collaborating with franchisees as well as overseeing the running of the day-to-day operations to ensure profitability and expansion, “says Henry

The Johnson’s are faith-filled visionaries and always attribute glory to God in their endeavors and the massive doors that have opened on their behalf. It was a quantum leap of faith with packing up and leaving everything behind in Michigan and launching into the unknown of the next level of vision. “When you know who you are and your purpose, despite all the challenges, barriers and difficulties you may have to go through to see the vision that God is giving you come to pass. It takes 100% dedication, resilience, determination and faith.”

Las Vegas is the first of many franchise locations to come. Next year, in 2023, they anticipate opening another location in Texas as well as introduce new products to the market. ““As Black small business owners, there are no words to express how blessed and excited we are in this moment. Never give up, never quit despite all your difficulties. As an entrepreneur, know that dreams do come true!”

About Le’Host:

Le’Host Hair and Wigs is a company that prides itself on integrity and high standards of service. Specializing in hair replacements for over 20 years has enabled them to become experts in this area and they are honored to provide you with a service that you will love and cherish. They provide custom-made wigs and designer wigs that are cutting edge in the industry. Additionally, they service weave clients, natural hair, and those that have special needs, such as alopecia or hair loss. Owners Henry and Haith Johnson have been in the beauty industry for over 30 years having the privilege servicing high profile celebrities, working on film productions, TV shows, music videos, award shows and alike. They have an inventory of over 300+ wigs in stock to select from.

