Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with IIT Roorkee for establishment of ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’





Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Roorkee (IITR) on 10th March 2022 for establishment of ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at IIT Roorkee. This would be the first Standardization Chair established by BIS in an Institute for activities on Standardization and Conformity Assessment.









The MoU would facilitate the research & development, teaching and training in the field of Standardization and Conformity Assessment in the country with focus on the areas of civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, development and management of water resources and renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology, biotechnology, biomaterials, etc. This will also help in sensitizing students on how standards can encourage and facilitate innovation and will help in grooming students making them better prepared for their future professional challenges.









Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General (DG), BIS, assured commitment towards this initiative and provide all the necessary support.













*****





AM/NS









(Release ID: 1804819)

Visitor Counter : 441





















