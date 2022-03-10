International NGO HWPL Sends Statement to 192 Countries to Restore Peace in Ukraine

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a South Korea-based international NGO affiliated with the UN ECOSOC issued a statement advocating for global cooperation for peace amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Many parts of the global society are reacting to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine by denouncing Russian President Putin’s devastating attack and occupation of Ukraine territory. Military power has been used to take control of foreign territory, including South Ossetia, Crimea of Ukraine, and now parts of north, east and south Ukraine. These actions challenge global security and stability.

HWPL issued its statement calling for peace on February 28. Titled “Statement by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Regarding Russia and Ukraine, “it demands that Russia withdraw all military to its own territory, calls for the international community to protect and accommodate refugees, and asks youth worldwide to unite for an anti-war movement and peace. Military aggression against a sovereign state cannot be a solution to any problem, and the perils of such war and violent conflict hit innocent citizens the hardest, including women, the youth, and children,” reads the HWPL statement. “Russia must withdraw its forces back to its country…(and we) request all nations to demonstrate their love for humanity by offering help to refugees.”

HWPL has been seeking to construct a global network for peace by building solidarity among leaders and representatives from the fields of politics, religion, youth, women and media. In 2018, HWPL sent out peace letters written by 580,000 citizens worldwide urging heads of states of 192 countries to cooperate for peace.

Photo Credit: The center of Kharkiv is under fire from Russia. 2022.3.2 (Source – State Service of Ukraine for Emergencies)