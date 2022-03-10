The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) continues partnership with the GRAMMY Museum to hold the Certified Autism Center™ designation and enhance accessibility. The Museum has renewed its commitment to meeting the Certified Autism Center™ standards since becoming certified in 2020. This designation is granted by IBCCES and requires staff to complete a training and certification program to better understand and welcome autistic guests and their families.

In addition, the Museum also offers other supports such as a free monthly community program for visitors with sensory sensitivities. The program, called Sensory Friendly Saturdays, allows visitors to enjoy the GRAMMY Museum at their own pace and comfort. The museum provides adjusted lights and audio volume and a quiet space for guests to take a break.

One of the Museum’s regular visitors recently shared feedback on how the accessibility programs, including Sensory Friendly Saturdays, have impacted her son, Liam.

“He loved the first one and couldn’t wait to come back. Every day he’s saying ‘go to museum, go to museum, no school.’ Everybody is accepted here [at the Museum]. Everyone understands. It relieves that pressure and some of that social judgment that you get when you do a general admissions event,” said Kristina, Liam’s mom.

The GRAMMY Museum also works with the local Autism Society chapter and Your Ears Rock to further engage with the autism community. After a break due to pandemic, the GRAMMY Museum also plans to increase its programs to offer more low-sensory activities.

“IBCCES is truly excited to continue to partner with the GRAMMY Museum as they enhance the visitor experience and ensure there are a variety of options that are accessible for all visitors,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in autism certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES recognized that many families with autistic children or those with other sensory sensitivities may face challenges or hesitation when visiting a new attraction or destination. In response to this need, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for the hospitality and attractions industry. More parents and individuals are seeking out destinations and organizations that have completed a certification program through an accredited source. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based information as well as the perspectives of individuals with autism, alongside other tools and resources to ensure the program is a long-term commitment and has a lasting impact.

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.