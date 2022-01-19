Training programme on “Bamboo Shoot Processing and Preservation” conducted by the NECBDC from 13th to 17th, December 2021.





NECBDC sponsored a training programme on “Bamboo Shoot Processing and Preservation” which was conducted by the NECBDC empanelled cluster M/s Delicacies food processing Center, Meghalaya the same venue from 13th to 17th, December 2021.









Training on “Bamboo Shoot Processing and Preservation”, M/s Delicacies food processing Center, Meghalaya.





The primary goal for such trainings is to empower the women and other rural folks to have means to a decent livelihood.









