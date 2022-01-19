Training programme on “Bamboo Shoot Processing and Preservation” conducted by the NECBDC from 13th to 17th, December 2021.

NECBDC sponsored a training programme on “Bamboo Shoot Processing and Preservation” which was conducted by the NECBDC empanelled cluster M/s Delicacies food processing Center, Meghalaya the same venue from 13th to 17th, December 2021.
The primary goal for such trainings is to empower the women and other rural folks to have means to a decent livelihood.
