Extreme Canopy’s Clearance Sale Now Offering Great Discounts on Canopy Tents & More!

Extreme Canopy has thrown open its year-end clearance sale of high-quality canopy tents!

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Jan. 17, 2022 – PRLog — In what is sure to attract tenting and hiking aficionados, Extreme Canopy has thrown open its year-end clearance sale. The sale incorporates several product categories including canopy tents of various sizes and utilities. High-quality custom canopies are also going for pretty low prices.

Extreme Canopy has also included event flags and banners in this clearance.

Extreme Canopy is one of the biggest and most recognizable manufacturers- cum-retailers of custom canopy tents and banners, just two of several product categories. Their shading solutions sell widely across the USA & worldwide.

A quick look at the products on sale indicates that two of the company’s bestselling canopy tent series- the X5 ‘Explorer’ and the X7 ‘Tectonic’– are now at their lowest-ever prices. Details follow:

The X5 ‘Explorer’ family’s 10′ X 10′ heavy-duty steel canopies are now retailing for US$395 instead of the usual $545, a 30% discount. Other sizes of the Explorer canopy tents are also being sold at significantly marked-down prices.

The X7 'Tectonic' range of high-strength aluminum canopies are retailing starting at just $1025 for the 10'x10′ variant. This is the smallest entry of this range; the larger ones too are pretty inexpensive.

Besides these products, essential accessories including steel stakes, down ropes, and heavy-duty protective covers are also being sold at heavy discounts.

Shipping is free for all these products to every corner of the United States.

The X5 and X7 ranges share robust and corrosion-resistant metal frames, hexagonal steel or aluminum legs, 500D or 600D PVC Coated Polyester Roof, roller bags and have 5-year warranties.

A spokesperson for Extreme Canopy stated: “We know that our clients have a lot of faith in our products. We expect return customers during this period. That said, we are confident that our clearance sale will also attract those who have been interested in procuring these products, but who might have been turned off by the price tags. As a premium brand, we put in everything we have in engineering our products, which sometimes does make some of the most niche products expensive.

This sale will level the playing field. We are expecting a robust response to this yearly event, especially given that much of the USA was locked down due to the pandemic. Clients will also be glad to know that high-quality accessories are also on sales, including side walls, chip wheels, and sandbags.”

This year too, the company is manufacturing medical isolation tents among others to help control the rising cases of omicron infections. This will ensure that the gap between the demand and supply of temporary triage solutions is reduced, helping hospitals overcome the surge.

At the moment, many European countries are already under heavy alert. Given this background, it might just be a matter of time before America too suffers from shortages in intensive care beds, ventilators and quarantine area.

Contact details:

Call: 888-201-1968/ 844-243-6981

Website: https://www.extremecanopy.com/