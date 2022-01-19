Daniel McCuaig, Partner, Cohen Milstein Sellers and Toll PLLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s The Evolving Standards for Antitrust Class Certification



About Daniel McCuaig



Dan McCuaig is an Antitrust Partner at Cohen Milstein. Currently, among other matters, he is counsel to putative classes in Iowa Public Employees Retirement System v. Bank of America Corporation (S.D.N.Y.) and In Re da Vinci Surgical Robots Antitrust Litigation (N.D. Cal.). Mr. McCuaig joined Cohen Milstein from the Antitrust Division at the U.S. Department of Justice, where, among other matters, he oversaw the governments investigation into the e-books price fixing conspiracy litigated in In Re Electronic Books Antitrust Litigation (S.D.N.Y.), played a principal role in the governments trial establishing Apples participation in that conspiracy, and cross-examined Anthem expert economist Robert Willig in the Antitrust Divisions successful challenge to the proposed merger between Anthem and Cigna.



About Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC





Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC is a pioneer in plaintiff class action lawsuits on behalf of victims of corporate abuses. By creating a group or class, individuals join to fight companies in court and enhance their ability to fight corporations who often have larger resources.





Event Summary



The past year has brought significant developments in the antitrust class action context, leaving questions and issues over the certification process standards. Aside from the litigation challenges caused by the shifting rules, US courts are also reinforcing their probe of proposed classes making it increasingly difficult to obtain early class decisions.





Judicial decisions in recent years have increased the requirements for antitrust appeals. Thus, litigators must always be in the loop of all emerging trends and considerations to litigate putative class actions efficiently and effectively.





Our panel of key thought leaders and practitioners will offer a discussion of the evolving standards in antitrust class certification as well as the significant issues surrounding this area of law. This LIVE Webcast aims to help you navigate the challenges in litigating antitrust class certification issues.





Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:





 Recent Antitrust Class Certifications



 Notable Court Decisions



 Significant Developments



 Litigation Trends and Strategies



 Emerging Issues and Challenges





