Celebrate country’s 75th Republic Day with BIBA’s Tricolor Collection

India is widely known and respected across geographies for upholding Unity in Diversity and Republic Day is about celebrating patriotism and nationalism. On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, BIBA the leading ethnic brand, is offering its suit collection to celebrate the spirit of nationalism.

If you're looking for the most up-to-date ethnic wear for women in a variety of styles, patterns, and colours, BIBA has it all. The label offers a modern mix and match collection that includes trendy kurtas, pants, skirts, tunics, kurtis, dupattas, scarf, and stole. BIBA's new arrival collection also includes ethnic Jewellery with a contemporary twist. Chikankari kurtas, the soothing combination of white and blue, the elegant autumn winter Elegance collection, spring collection, BIBA Girl’s collection and the designer collection by Rohit Bal are the main additions to the new arrivals. From the new arrivals section online and in stores, you can find festive perfect kurtas and suit sets.

The new arrivals section is ideal for those who enjoy changing up their wardrobe with each new season. They can find the latest ethnic wear in the

new arrival section, which is on trend and the talk of the town. This Republic Day, wear BIBA's latest collection to show your pride in being an Indian. Take advantage of the season& #39;s sale and put your best ethnic foot forward!

Here are the TOP Looks from BIBA to help you look perfect for the Republic Day celebrations:

Look 1 Saffron is the color of unity

If you love embroidered suits with sitara work, then this orange suit set by

Biba is for you. It is a set of four, a straight cut kurta

with matching inner, matching solid churidar and

crushed dupatta. Kurta comes featuring thread and

sitara work on the yoke, on sleeves' hem and along

the slit on the sides. The Main fabric of this suit set is

Art Silk and kurta comes with cotton lining, so that

you feel comfortable wearing it all day long.

Orange Cotton Silk Flared Suit Set: INR 9,950

Refresh your ethnic wardrobe with this multi-colour kurta set with flared palazzo pants and a dupatta from Biba. Tailored from a breathable material, it has a printed pattern. Designed with a round neck and 3/4th sleeves, it is perfect for night events. Team it with a pair of wedges for a complete attire.

Terracotta and Orange Poly cotton straight Suit Set: INR 3,995

White is the color of Peace

Look 1 White Art Silk Anarkali Suit Set:

A gorgeous Anarkali suit set in white. The set combines an Anarkali Kurta,

churidar and dupatta. Kurta comes with solid bodice accentuated with

lace piping on the hemline and dori tie at back neck. Paired with matching

white churidar and styled with a contrasting pink Leheriya print dupatta,

this set is a festive must buy. Kurta also features cotton lining. This set

comes with a mask

White Art Silk Anarkali Suit Set: INR 6,995

Look 2

A gorgeous choice for your festive wardrobe. The set combines a

kurta, regular pants and dupatta. Kurta comes featuring faux

mirror work on yoke and printed lining under slightly sheer outer

shell. Pants features mirror work too and dupatta features

printed taping on borders. The base fabric of this set is art silk

and it comes featuring cotton lining.

Green stands for Prosperity

Look 1

An olive green embroidered suit set. It comprises a straight cut kurta,

matching churidar and a metallic dupatta having

fringe tassels.

Olive Green Cotton A Line Suit Set: INR 3,999

Look 2

A dark green printed anarkali suit set from Biba casual wear collection. This set includes a kurta, slim pants and matching printed dupatta. The base fabric of this set is cotton and it comes with cotton lining.

Dark Green Cotton Anarkali Suit set: INR 4,595