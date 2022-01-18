Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer Launches in Nine U.S. States

Molson Coors releases new hard seltzer flavor inspired by iconic Texas cocktail, expands Topo Chico Hard Seltzer variety pack nationwide

Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer is kicking off 2022 with the highly anticipated launch of Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer in select markets and the national rollout of its popular variety pack.





Inspired by the taste of the cocktail recipe made famous by Texas bartenders, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer features real lime juice and a refreshing, crisp taste. The product is now available in stores across Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.





Theres no cocktail in Texas more legendary than Ranch Water, said Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers, Molson Coors Beverage Company. Given the love Texans have shown for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, its only natural for the brand to refresh the taste of the classic Texas drink like only we can. Between launching Ranch Water Hard Seltzer regionally and nationally distributing our variety pack, were hitting the ground running in the new year with a new flavor proposition and new markets across the country for drinkers to enjoy Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.





Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is available in 12-packs of 12-oz. slim cans, with each can containing 4.7% alcohol by volume and 100 calories. The release coincides with the nationwide expansion of the existing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer variety pack featuring unique flavors including Strawberry Guava, Exotic Pineapple, Tangy Lemon Lime and Tropical Mango.





Molson Coors is tripling its 2021 investment in Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, supporting the national expansion with a full marketing campaign featuring national TV and online video; podcasts; paid and organic social media; and social influencer marketing.





Introducing a Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer that is inspired by the taste of the Ranch Water cocktail is a logical next step for the Molson Coors Hard Seltzer brand, said Dan White, chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. Molson Coors has been able to build Topo Chico Hard Seltzer into a successful brand in the United States in less than a year. We are excited to see continued innovation in this dynamic category from the Molson Coors team throughout 2022 and cant wait for people to try Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.