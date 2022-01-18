Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Announces Their Newest Members

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to announce their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.

About Newest Members

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to welcome their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:

Beth Springer–Healthcare

Michael J. Guns Jr.–Education

Adrian St. Cyr–Engineering

Elizabeth Lee McLendon–Education

Jeanene York Childers–Author/Real Estate

Lillian Walker Solomon–Education

Ray A. Holdren–Education

Jack A. Buhrow–Healthcare/Dentistry

Eric M. Ueland–Consulting

Anthony E. Manzo–Consulting

Lyn L. Gray–Publishing

Marloon Rivera–Retail/Automotive

Lynn A. Strickland–Real Estate

Floyd E. Peters–Government/Postal Service

James P. Lukaszka–Transportation

Brittany L. Sharp–Beauty

Scott W. Tuley–Government

Ginger L. Bachman–Legal

Nyhung Wu–Education/Law Enforcement

October D. Ambrose–Healthcare

Sarah L. DeWald–Energy

Stephanie L. Sutton–Healthcare

Thomas M. Malone–Martial Arts Education

Peggy J. Stevens–Education

Anita R. Azimi–Retail/Pharmacy

Rahimat B. Adewumi–Education

Tamatha Y. Hawkins–Healthcare

Kelsie N. Hall-Brim–E-Commerce/Consulting

Omar A. Contreras–Property Management

Chris Raye Bunton-Kelley–Massage

Nancy N. Esqueda–Real Estate

Bill Skousen–Education

Barbara A. Nash-McKinley–Healthcare

Daphnee N. Puryear–Government

Marjorie A. Keys-Pitre–Tax Preparation

Marcia Kahlbau–Retail/Jewelry

Amber D. Jacobson–Healthcare

Drew Langness–Plumbing

Charles Clay Roberts III–Legal

Jose Rivera–Window Cleaning

Monica E. McLamore–Consulting

Takesha D. McQueen–Government

Adam E. Schlitt–Real Estate

Rasheeda K. Ali–Broadcast Media

Charbel G. Latouf–Legal

Donnie E. Rose–Government/Military

James H. Taylor Jr.–Oil and Gas

Margaret L. Henderson–Solar Energy

Charles J. Sano–Entertainment

Rhoda B. Kanet–Nonprofit

David J. Glynn–Legal

Svetlana Vilig–Education

Christi G. Grandgeorge–Healthcare

Kimberly A. Chenoweth–Healthcare

Nacauya N. Wade-Pulliam–Healthcare

Holly A. Cekala–Healthcare Consulting

Myra E. Clements–Healthcare

Tracy R. Piper–Financial

James J. Terry–Funeral Services

Lindsey T. Watson-Earl–Medical Devices

William H. Applegate–Government/Military

Marilyn A. Stewart–Accounting

Emanuel L. Barnes–Printing

Anthony T. Hendricks–Finance

Susan E. Zajic–Healthcare

David C. Anderson–Recruiting

Roxanne Lea Turner–Financial

Don F. Simone–Pest Control

Camilli Seawright–Mental Healthcare

Peter Mark Shaw–Education

Crystal G. Charles–Healthcare

Emily K. Bachman–Legal

Charles Cumberledge–Financial

Abdullah El-Bey–Commercial Cleaning

Kavon Brown–Security

Paul W. Maes Sr.–Government/Transportation

Adraman Kllobocishta–Debris Disposal

Oscar Jimenez–Construction

Paula D. Jay–Healthcare

Ashanti Odom-Pitts–Financial/Credit Repair

Aramelia Dukes-Iroegbu–Education

Leon R. Gillenwater–Packaging

Tanya E. Jackson–Food

Michael Anthony Akin–Consulting

