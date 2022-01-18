Hong Kong – Kowloon Hospital makes appeal regarding patient who failed to return on time

Kowloon Hospital makes appeal regarding patient who failed to return on time ****************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:





The spokesperson for Kowloon Hospital made the following appeal today (January 18) regarding the absence on trial of an in-patient who failed to return to the hospital on time.







A 36-year-old female patient applied for an absence on trial from the hospital today. The patient was found unreachable later and did not return to the hospital on time. To ensure timely continuous medication treatment for the patient, the hospital contacted her relatives immediately, and reported the case to the Police for assistance. The hospital will co-operate with the Police in the search.







The patient is about 1.64 metres tall and of medium build. She has medium-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black down jacket, black shorts and pink slippers. The hospital appeals to the public to contact the Police or call the hospital hotline (3129 7111) if they know the whereabouts of the patient.



