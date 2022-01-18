Canada – Parks Canada and the Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq leadership to make an important announcement on the proposed National Park Reserve in Pituamkek (Hog Island and the Sandhills)

Parks Canada and the Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq leadership to make an important announcement on the proposed National Park Reserve in Pituamkek (Hog Island and the Sandhills)

January 17, 2022 Lennox Island, (PE) Parks Canada

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada and Robert J. Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, will join the Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq leadership, Chief Darlene Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation and Chief Junior Gould, Abegweit First Nation to make an important announcement on the proposed National Park Reserve in Pituamkek (Hog Island and the Sandhills).

A livestream will be accessible for those interested in watching the event.

Members of the media can RSVP to the moderated call and receive access to the live webcast and a Google Drive with visual content by contacting the Parks Canada media relations team at pc.media@pc.gc.ca

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: January 19, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. (AST)

Location: Virtual

-30-

Information and registration:

Media Relations

Parks Canada Agency

Toll-free National Media Line 1-855-862-1812

pc.media@pc.gc.ca