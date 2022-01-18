Canada – Government of Canada to announce support for a community organization in the Glace Bay Area

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton – Canso, will make a virtual announcement regarding support for the Coal Town Trail Society.

Glace Bay, Nova Scotia · January 17, 2022 · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton – Canso, will make a virtual announcement regarding support for the Coal Town Trail Society.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

Date: January 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. AST

Location: Virtual link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82942788319?pwd=bFF2bU94cFlzZ1lYUmZmNVo0VHUxZz09

Meeting ID: 829 4278 8319

Passcode: 665679

Marianne Blondin

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Official Languages and of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Marianne.Blondin@acoa-apeca.gc.ca