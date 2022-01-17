“Reclaim Your Hero,” an Internationally Best-Selling Book is Free on Amazon for 1 More Day (through 01/14/2022)

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, January 14, 2022







Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Mathew Graces new internationally best-selling book, Reclaim Your Hero: Transform Your Pain into Power and thrive. Numquam Deficio (Never Quit). It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day through January 14th.





The author says: As first responders and military we are the heroes for everyone else. We are first on the scene to emergencies at home and abroad. So what then do we do when we are drowning and searching for breath? What do we do when we cant escape the shadow that follows us in the sun and the darkness? What do we do when our world is spinning out of control and our world is falling apart?





He continues: I know this world. I lived under the rough seas and the shadow of PTS(D) for 10 years. As a Navy Rescue Swimmer with service in the special operations community and as a firefighter, I embraced the suck. It took me 10 years to discover what is embraced, embraces you back. I wrote this book to share my journey and show you it is possible to reclaim fun, fitness and fortitude. It is possible to come out from under the shadow and the depths.





It is possible to Reclaim Your Hero and transform your pain into power and thrive. Numquam Deficio! Never quit! Hooyah!





Reclaim Your Hero, by Mathew Grace will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (01/10/2022 – 01/14/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NZHQGV8





About the Author:





Mathew Grace is a devoted father, a Retired Navy Rescue Swimmer, Professional Firefighter, speaker and mentor. He discovered how to Reclaim his Hero and free himself from a 10 year battle with PTS(D). His mission is to show veterans and first responders how to break through the powerlessness, overwhelm and darkness of PTS(D) so they can reclaim confidence, movement and freedom once again.