Springer Nature expands its partnership with the CLOCKSS digital archive

Springer Nature, the worlds largest academic book publisher, will partner with CLOCKSS to ensure the long-term preservation of all books published since 1815.

Springer Nature, the worlds largest academic book publisher, will partner with CLOCKSS to ensure the long-term preservation of all books published since 1815. Around 300,000 book titles crucially important for the scholarly record will now be kept safe for posterity. This includes titles in multiple languages, including English and German, and from a range of imprints including the renowned Springer and Palgrave Macmillan imprints. Titles include The Meaning of Relativity, published by Albert Einstein in 1922.





Niels Peter Thomas, Managing Director, Books at Springer Nature, said, Books have always been and continue to be a driving force for social progress; therefore, we firmly believe in the impact of books. Partnerships such as this one with CLOCKSS strengthen the relevance of books to scholarly communication.





Alicia Wise from CLOCKSS said, Springer Nature shares a commitment to the long-term preservation of scholarship with libraries and preservation services, and I am delighted that its book archive will now be included as part of the CLOCKSS archive. We welcome all academic libraries and publishers who want to ensure access in perpetuity to important scholarship. The collaborative CLOCKSS approach, jointly governed and funded by libraries and publishers, provides really secure and cost effective insurance for future generations.





About CLOCKSS:





A collaboration between the worlds leading research libraries and academic publishers, CLOCKSS is a financially secure, independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization governed by its Board of libraries and publishers. Our mission is to ensure the long-term survival of digital scholarly publications to benefit the greater global research community. https://www.clockss.org.





About Springer Nature





For over 175 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies.





As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com