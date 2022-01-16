REAR ADMIRAL KP ARVINDAN TAKES OVER AS ADMIRAL SUPERINTENDENT OF NAVAL DOCKYARD (MUMBAI)





In an impressive ceremony, Rear Admiral KP Arvindan, VSM took over charge as Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Mumbai from Rear Admiral B Sivakumar, VSM on 14 January 2022.





Rear Admiral KP Arvindan, an alumnus of Naval College of Engineering, INS Shivaji, Lonavla, is from the first batch of the Naval Engineering Course and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 1987. The Admiral holds a B-Tech degree in Marine Engineering and a M-Tech degree in Industrial Engineering from NITIE, Mumbai.





In a career spanning over 34 years of service, the Admiral served in various capacities, including at command headquarters, training establishments, the marine gas turbine overhaul centre, INS Eksila, and Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. He has served onboard a Petya class patrol vessel, the missile corvette Kirpan and guided missile destroyers Rajput and Ranjit. His recent appointments include being the Commanding Officer of the premier training establishment, INS Shivaji, and Commodore (Fleet Maintenance), an assignment he handled for a period of four years, handling issues related to maintenance and repair support for the aircraft carrier, Vikramaditya, and the submarine fleet of the Indian Navy.





On promotion to the flag rank, the officer was appointed as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Karwar. A recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral was serving as Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Headquarters, Western Naval Command, prior to taking over the present assignment.











